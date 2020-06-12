Google released the first stable beta of Android 11 – the next major version of Android yesterday after initial delays. Following the initial availability for Pixel devices, several device manufacturers have joined the beta league. Popular phone makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme have revealed which of their devices are part of the Android beta program.

So, if you are wondering whether you will be able to test the Android 11 Beta 1 update on your device, here’s the complete list of smartphones that currently support the beta and the ones that will be getting the update soon.

List of Phone Compatible with Android 11 Beta 1

Note: We will regularly update this article with download links for every device that supports Android 11 beta update.

Devices to Soon Receive Android 11 Beta Update

Note: Poco has not officially confirmed that Poco X2 will receive Android 11 Beta 1, so if you have come across a screenshot of a deleted tweet about the same then just know that it’s a hoax.

Installing Android 11 Beta

The easiest method to install the beta update is through the Android 11 Beta program website. Simply visit the page, enroll your device and you will get an OTA that you can install to get onboard. This method works only for Pixel

Alternatively, you can follow the instructions here to manually flash the builds. The method involves downloading the OTA image (links above), rebooting the device to recovery mode, and flashing the zip file using ‘adb sideload <ota-package>’ command. You may also use the new Android 11 Flash Tool.

That said, do keep in mind that these beta builds may not be fit for use as your daily driver. We would recommend you not to install it on your primary Android smartphone.

Going by last year’s track record, we could expect brands like Samsung, Sony, Asus, Huawei, Vivo, and Nokia to get onboard and announce the Android 11 beta update for their flagship smartphones in the coming weeks. We will be updating this list when this happens, so stay tuned for updates.