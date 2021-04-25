If you are into science, chances are you have followed Albert Einstein’s work on the theory of relativity and went on to work with his famous relativity formula E=MC2. So, how would you like it if I told you that you can now chat with one of the greatest scientists the world has seen. Well, with today’s artificial intelligence (AI) and Deepfake technology, almost anything is possible. So, why not a digital Albert Einstein?

The Digital Einstein Experience

Developed by a startup called Aflorithmic in partnership with digital humans company UneeQ, the “Digital Einstein Experience” is essentially an AI-powered chatbot that is based on the legendary scientist. The digital Einstein can chat with you in real-time and you can interact with it using your voice, texts, or the pre-set chat options for a knowledgable conversation.

So, if you are eager to learn about Einstein’s life, his views about topics, or his work on physics, you can head to the Digital Einstein Experience website to have a real-time chat with the genius himself.

How Does It Work?

Aflorithmic shared the experience of creating the digital version of Einstein in an official blog post. So, getting into the technicalities, the startup used UneeQ’s “top-notch character rendering for the realistic looks and an advanced computational knowledge engine as a brain to bring Einstein back to life.”

The team was faced with a significant challenge when it came to the voice of the chatbot. There are historical recordings of Einstein speaking at keynotes and conferences. However, as per one of the creators, these recordings are of low quality and the number of recordings is also very limited.

Nonetheless, by analyzing the existing recordings, the team noted three key points about Einstein’s voice:

He had a very thick German accent

His pitch was rather high

He spoke slowly, wisely, and sounded friendly

So, based on these findings and the character traits of the scientist, the team created a voice for the chatbot that sounds like Einstein. The result? A friendly voice with a heavy German accent and a hint of dry humor.

Following this solution, the Aflorithmic team had to deal with another issue relating to the response time of the chatbot. Initially, the digital Einstein had a response time of around 12 seconds. The team, however, worked for two weeks to bring down the response time to 3 seconds. That is a 400% improvement in response time, which was achieved in only 14 days.

I tried out the Digital Einstein Experience myself and found it pretty fun. You can check out the result right below.