Move Over, Zoom! This Indian Couple Is Holding the First Metaverse Marriage

If you haven’t been living under a rock, I’m sure you have heard about the Metaverse by now. The term has become a buzzword all around the world and companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft are trying to develop new products and experiences to further fuel the future of the Metaverse, which is a virtual environment where users can interact with each other using personalized, animated avatars. However, a couple in Tamil Nadu, India has decided to take the concept to the next level by announcing to hold their marriage in a Harry Potter-themed Metaverse.

India’s First Metaverse Marriage is Happening

A Project Associate in IIT Madras named Dinesh Kshatriyan recently took to Twitter to announce his marriage, which will take place in the metaverse. Both Kshatriyan and his fiancee Janaganandini Ramaswamy are huge Potterheads. So naturally, they are getting married in a Harry Potter-themed metaverse. We’d recommend the guests to avoid the dementors, if they find any, just to be on the safe side. I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4— Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

Now, the idea of a virtual marriage is not something we haven’t seen in recent times. Back in 2020, when people were locked down in their homes due to the massive surge in Coronavirus cases, we saw many people organize virtual parties and events to celebrate occasions. New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, even passed an executive order to allow marriages on Zoom.

However, in a first, a metaverse marriage should be different and more interactive than a boring Zoom call. In here, guests will be able to interact with each other in a virtual environment, in this case, a Hogwarts castle. The event will be organized on the Polygon blockchain in collaboration with TardiVerse Metaverse startup.

The current plan for the reception event in the metaverse, which is on February 6, is that the couple would log in to a link that will take them to the event venue, which is a virtual Hogwarts. Guests will have the option of choosing their avatars before joining the event. The choices for attire will range from Indian outfits to western clothes. They can be customized as per the guests’ needs.

Coming to the gifts, guests can even offer gifts to the lucky couple in the form of digital payments and even cryptocurrency. As for the food, a key factor of Indian weddings, unfortunately, there will be none for the guests. However, one can find a pack of Bertie Botts Every-Flavored Beans or a box of Chocolate Frog in the metaverse event.

So, what do you think about India’s first Metaverse marriage? Would you like to conduct your marriage in the Metaverse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for more such interesting stories.