Airtel Introduces India’s First Multiplex in the Metaverse; Check It Out!

Banking on the metaverse hype, Airtel has introduced the first multiplex in the metaverse in India. This is a part of the Airtel Xstream Premium offering and has been introduced in collaboration with Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe. Here’s a look at what this new experience will be like.

Airtel Has a Multiplex in the Metaverse!

The Airtel Xstream Multiplex will consist of 20 screens and allows you to get the multiplex experience at your home. You can enjoy content from various OTT platforms like Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, Hoi Choi, Hungama Play, and more.

This is more like an extension of the Airtel Xstream video streaming service, which recently crossed the 2-million subscriber mark. You will also be able to change your avatar and go through the various engagement layers on the Partynite metaverse platform.

Speaking about the Airtel Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said, ”Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption.”

The multiplex in the metaverse also lets you view the first episode of an original TV series and the initial minutes of a movie (in regional languages, Hindi, English), which you can fully access by subscribing to Airtel Xstream. For those who don’t know, the Airtel Xstream Premium video streaming service, which was introduced recently, is priced at Rs 149 a month. You can have a look at how this will function below.

Airtel’s Xstream Multiplex can be accessed via the Partynite app on Android and even on the web. So, what are your thoughts on this intriguing concept? Do you like it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and in case you missed it, you can check out our in-depth story on the metaverse to get better clarity on the trending topic.