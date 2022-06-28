HTC Desire 22 Pro Is a Budget Phone Made for the Metaverse

As promised, Taiwanese tech giant HTC has launched a new smartphone to provide users with a gateway to the metaverse. Yeah, the HTC Desire 22 Pro has launched in Taiwan today, and it brings several metaverse-focused features in tow. So let’s take a look at these features, along with the key hardware specifications of this new HTC smartphone.

HTC Desire 22 Pro: Specs and Features

First, let’s take about the highlight features of this smartphone – the metaverse. HTC has baked a dedicated VIVERSE app into this phone to enable users to easily access the metaverse. You can stream the 300-inch large screen from your Vive Flow headset to the Desire 22 Pro. Also, you can use the Viverse app to create virtual VIVE avatars and manage your digital assets, including NFTs and more, using the VIVE wallet. You can even use the Vive Wallet to store cryptocurrency and conduct transactions with ease.

Coming to the specifications, it may be a letdown for many who have been reading about HTC’s return to the smartphone market over the past few months. While HTC’s General Manager Charles Huang, at the time, said that the company will launch a high-end smartphone, it has brought a mid-range phone with premium features.

HTC Desire 22 Pro includes a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The company says that the large display will help you immerse into the metaverse when using your Vive Flow headset. The panel also boasts a 32MP side punch-hole selfie camera and a massive chin, not common even in budget phones these days.

Under the hood, the HTC Desire 22 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes in a single 8GB+128GB configuration. It also includes a 4,520mAh battery pack with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging – uncommon in budget phones. This HTC phone also carries an IP67 rating for water and dust protection.

Moreover, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity to stream your view from the Vive Flow headset on your phone and enjoy the metaverse. Desire 22 Pro also includes a triple rear-camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera. The device runs Android 12 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is priced at NT$11,990 (~Rs 31,800) in Taiwan and will come in two colorways – Wave Gold and Starry Night Black. It will be available to buy starting from July 1, along with a Metaverse Early Bird package, and a combo package with the Vive Flow headset that costs NT$23,490 (~Rs 62,300).

Do you think this is the right push that the metaverse needs right now? Or, would the Apple headset be the only one to change the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.