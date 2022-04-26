Meta Announces Its First Retail Store for More People to Know the Metaverse

Meta has announced that it will open up its first-ever retail store, which is called the Meta Store for people to get a “hands-on” experience of its hardware products. This is also the company’s attempt for people to get acquainted with the idea of Metaverse. Here are the details.

Meta Store Will Help You Experience Metaverse Products

The Meta Store will open on May 9 and is located in Burlingame, California. This is near the company’s Reality Labs HQ. Meta says that “having the store here in Burlingame gives us more opportunity to experiment and keep the customer experience core to our development. What we learn here will help define our future retail strategy.“

The store will allow people to try out products like the Portal, the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and even the Quest 2. There will be a dedicated demo zone for the Portal and people will be able to make video calls to test it out, check out its Smart Camera, and do loads more.

For the Ray-Ban Stories, users can try on a range of style, color, and lens variations that suits them best. The store will also consist of an interactive Quest 2 display wall and a demo area to try Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing, or Supernatural on a huge wall-to-wall curved LED screen. People can also get access to a 30-second video of their demo.

Image: Meta

As mentioned earlier, this retail store is for people to know more about the Metaverse while “demystifying” the concept. Meta Store’s Head, Martin Gilliard, states, “The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully, people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it.“

Meta will also introduce a new Shop tab on its website for people to easily purchase the Portal, the Ray-Ban Stories, and the Quest. So, what do you think about the Meta Store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. On the other hand, if you already have a Quest 2, you can access the metaverse with it, or play some of the best Quest 2 games out there.