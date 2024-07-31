The Boys Season 5: Chase Crawford Reveals His Dream Death for The Deep

The Boys Season 4 has ended leaving the fans in awe and even though the show ended a while ago, the hype for it refuses to cool down. Now, you will agree with me when I say that The Deep is one of the most unlikeable characters in the show and a lot of people have been wishing for him to die for the past couple of seasons. As it turns out, the actor for The Deep, Chase Crawford, has a ‘dream death’ for his character, and in this article, find out how Chase Crawford wishes for The Deep to die in The Boys Season 5!

Chase Crawford Wishes The Deep to Die of Drowning In The Boys Season 5

In the currently running SDCC 2024, TV Guide got hold of the cast of The Boys and asked them about the dream death of their characters. While the other actors did not really care for their characters to die, Chase Crawford, when asked about it, stated that he would want The Deep to die of drowning in The Boys Season 5.

How Does The Deep Die in The Boys Comic

Now the thing to note here is that this is not a reveal of the plot but just a take of the actors on what they would like the fate of their character to be. However, in the context of The Deep, it would be really funny and ironic for him to die of drowning but in the The Boys comic ending, The Deep and Starlight were the only characters from The Seven to survive so the chances of him dying are rather low.