The Boys Season 5: Soldier Boy’s Role Revealed by Eric Kripke

After the chart-breaking success of The Boys Season 4, fans have been heartily waiting for the final season of The Boys. The only complaint people had with season 4 was the non-inclusion of Soldier Boy in the show and Eric Kripke, in SDCC 2024, has announced that Soldier Boy will be there in The Boys Season 5. Not just that, he has revealed that the main objective of Soldier Boy, and in this article, find out all we know about Soldier Boy’s appearance in The Boys Season 5.

Soldier Boy’s Main Objective Will Be to Kill Butcher In Season 5

Image Courtesy: IMDb

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said that The Boys Season 5 will explore the father son relationship of Homelander and Soldier Boy. In a conversation with Gamesradar, he stated-

“You know, what we realized was we really hadn’t explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy, there’s a lot of material there, how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship.”

Based on that, we can easily say that we will se a father-son thing going on between Homelander and Soldier Boy in Season 5 and the thing that will bring them together is the hatered they share for Butcher. Eric Kripke made a comment on this which confirmed that Soldier Boy’s primary mission is going to be killing off Butcher. In his comment, Kripke stated-

“Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3, So he’s just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes.”

So, with that being said Jensen Ackels is coming back as Soldier Boy in the best way possible with The Boys Season 5 and we are all in for it.

Another prequel series of The Boys was announced at SDCC 2024 with Soldier Boy as the lead protagonist so we are getting a lot of Soldier Boy in the future.