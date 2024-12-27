Unleash Your Speed and Claim the Tenth Epic Games Store Mystery Game for Free Now

Epic Games Store revealed the tenth mystery game and it is Hot Wheels Unleashed. Put on your driving helmet and claim this game for free now.

After giving away the massive AAA title, Ghostrunner 2 as the ninth game, Epic Games Store revealed the tenth one. This racing car collector game puts a twist on the typical racing game mechanics. Epic Games Store’s mystery games event for 2024 has revealed that Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available as a free claim until December 28th.

Hot Wheels Unleashed lets you collect iconic cars, build wild tracks, and race against friends. Customize your cars with a unique livery editor. Race in exciting challenges, drifting around corners and boosting through loops. You can also compete with friends locally or online with up to 12 players.

Image Credit: Milestone S.r.l.

On top of the racing, you get to do customizations on your tracks as well. For starters, build epic tracks in massive interactive environments. Along with that, use the innovative track editor to bend and shape the iconic orange track piece, adding loops, boosters, and obstacles.

Once you build your tracks, you can easily share your creations online and race on tracks built by other players. Want to take it to your room? Decorate your own room with collectibles and host races within your personal space.

Have you claimed the tenth mystery game for free on the Epic Games Store yet? Share your experience after trying this fun racing builder game in the comments.