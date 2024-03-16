Teen Titans Live Action Movie in Works as a Part of the Newly Introduced DCU

With the introduction of a brand new DC Universe, it seems like James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up something really good for us. In the latest report, we got to know that a live-action Teen Titans movie is in the works at DC studios. Teen Titans essentially is the team of the young sidekicks of the Justice League. Usually, a sidekick from the Bat Family is the leader of the team. Robin has been the leader of Teen Titans and eventually, Nightwing has also played the part of the leader of this team. ‘TEEN TITANS’ Live-Action movie is in the works!



‘SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW’ scribe Ana Nogueira will write the screenplay



(Via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/ywrylDIjGA— DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) March 15, 2024

In a report brought to us by The Hollywood Reporter, this movie is currently being written by Ana Nogueira, the writer for the script of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. As of now, we do not know who is going to be the director of this upcoming movie. Making a Teen Titans movie makes complete sense in the broader DCU because Batman: Brave and the Bold is rumored to feature a Robin alongside whoever the new DCU Batman will be.

Along with Batman: Brave and the Bold, the upcoming Superman movie is going to be the first feature film from the DCU to bring in a vast number of characters in a very Justice League manner.

So, if James Gunn plans to bring in the complete core team of Justice League to our screens, it is almost necessary to include The Teen Titans since there are multiple storylines where Robin, Nightwing, Raven, and other characters from the Teen Titans have played a major part.

So, it would be interesting to see where this live-action Teen Titans movie takes us in the DC movie universe and what characters it introduces us to.