Superman Legacy’s Name Changed: James Gunn Reveals New Title and Suit

After a long wait to see the new Superman suit in the upcoming DCU movie, Superman: Legacy, James Gunn posted on Instagram the first official look at the new Superman logo. Firing up the tale of a brand new DC universe, Superman Legacy is set to make a release on July 11, 2025, starring David Corenswet as the new Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane.

In his new post, he not only posted the image of the suit but also announced the new title of the upcoming movie. In his post, he stated, “Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

As of now, this new DCU movie was titled Superman Legacy, but now it will be released under the title of “SUPERMAN”. James Gunn posted-

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”- James Gunn

The first time, this logo was leaked was by Isabella Merced, the actor playing Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy now called Superman. The fans of the hero pointed out that the logo looks very similar to the one seen in the comic run of Kingdom Come. This comic run is by far one of the most popular ones released in 1996. However, until now, this was taken by the audience with a pinch of salt unless James Gunn himself posted it, thus confirming the leak. Isabela Merced possibly reveals the Superman: Legacy logo at the film’s first table read pic.twitter.com/TpcTo8hFQh— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 22, 2024

Superman Legacy will follow a much younger version of Superman who is still figuring out his responsibilities and is working towards being the hero people need. Except for the lead actors, the cast of Superman Legacy is going to feature some excellent actors like Nathan Fillon as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and many more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Some time back, James Gunn posted a group photo with the complete cast of Superman Legacy and I have to say that it does indeed look very promising. Now, all we have to do is wait for the trailer of Superman to drop. Considering that Superman is set for a July 2025 release, we can expect the trailer to be released anytime by February 2025. Till then, stay tuned with me while I keep you updated with anything new that comes up!