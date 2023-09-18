Tecno Phantom v Flip Is Coming to India Soon; Here Are the Availability Details!

After the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is gearing up to launch its second foldable phone, the Phantom V Flip to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo N2 Flip. The flip-style phone will go global on September 22 and ahead of this, its availability in India has also been confirmed. Here’s what to expect.

Tecno Phantom V Flip India Launch Confirmed

Tecno has confirmed that the Phantom V Flip 5G will be available in India via Amazon. A dedicated microsite has also gone live. The global launch will happen on September 22 at 12:30 pm but we are yet to see when it will be available in India.

The listing has also given us a glimpse of the clamshell foldable phone, which is seen in a glossy finish with rounded edges. The back is textured with the Phantom branding. Its purple and black color options have also been confirmed.

Source: Tecno

A recent listing of the foldable phone’s cover on Alibaba, reveals that it will have a massive circular cutout at the back, which will be for a round cover display surrounded by the camera setup. This is rather different for a foldable phone, which has usually seen a squarish secondary display. It remains to be seen how this looks in real life if at all this becomes official.

As for the specs, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to include a 6.9-inch primary display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.32-inch secondary one with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, 64MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter, a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and more. There’s no word on the pricing but it could fall under Rs 50,000, thus, making things very competitive in the flip phone segment.

Tecno has also revealed that the Phantom V Flip will be ‘Made in India.‘ Plus, its 1200+ service centers can lend great help for easy repairability, if needed. One thing to note is that Tecno hasn’t revealed when the phone will launch in India. It might coincide with the global launch but still need some confirmation on this.

We will keep you posted when we have more details about this, so, stay tuned. So, are you excited about the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G? Let us know in the comments below.