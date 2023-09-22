Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Foldable Phone Launched Under Rs 50,000

Tecno has finally introduced the Phantom V Flip 5G, its second foldable phone in India, in addition to the Phantom V Fold. This one has a clamshell folding design and stands in the ring against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The interesting part is that it is much more affordable than its competition and comes under Rs 50,000. Have a look at the details.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Specs and Features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip folds in a horizontal manner has features a cosmic 3D curved leather design. There’s a different-looking secondary display. It’s round and the company calls it “The Planet.” The 1.32-inch AMOLED screen can showcase customized wallpapers, Tmojis, 3D interactive virtual pets, widgets, and more with a simple swipe of the thumb.

This is surrounded by an “Asteroid Belt-Shaped” camera module, which includes a 64MP RGBW main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter with Dual-flash Autofocus. There’s support for the FreeCam System, which can help you take group photos, low-angle shots, FreeCam Time-lapses, and more.

The Phantom V Flip has a 6.9-inch primary LTPO display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen resolution. The self-design drop-shaped hinge is said to be virtually creaseless despite 2,00,000 flips.

Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone comes with an option to get an additional 8GB of RAM, thanks to memory expansion. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 45W Flash Charging, which can provide a full charge in about 45 minutes.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G runs HiOS 13.5 (becoming the first one to feature it) based on Android 13. This also includes the AI companion, ELLA GPT 3.0 personal assistant, which will help you complete several of your daily tasks.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has an early price of Rs 49,999. The early bird sale will begin on October 1 via Amazon. It comes in Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black color options.