Tecno Officially Teases The Launch Of It’s Nothing Phone (2) Lookalike

Last week Tecno confirmed the launch of its upcoming Pova 5 Pro smartphone in India via an official Amazon landing page. The key highlight of the Pova 5 Pro will be its subtle reference to the recently launched Nothing Phone (2) smartphone in the form of back-placed LEDs. Now, the company has teased its design. Learn more details below.

Tecno Pova 5 Series Officially Confirmed for India

Techno posted an official teaser video on Twitter confirming the previously rumored Arc Interface on the Pova 5 Pro with RGB light. As you can see in the official teaser video, the LED RGB lights will be limited to the top section of the smartphone just beside the camera bumps. There will be three distinct LED light strips that will meet at a common juncture. These will be made useful by a variety of animations that will glow based on set functionalities like calls and notifications.

However, the smartphone will not completely replicate the Nothing Phone (2) or the aggressively designed Infinix GT 10 Pro. The lights will add an element of sophistication to the device while not overtaking its core identity. Unlike the Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface, it does not seem like the Arc Interface will be diverse in its functionalities. Maybe it will light up while charging, flash while you receive a call or notification, light up during gaming, and much more. We have to wait for the official unveiling to see what these LED strips can actually do. When calls chime, colors take flight,#DiscoverTheLight, a dazzling sight! 🌈📲

Now, so far, we only know that the Tecno Pova 5 Pro might arrive with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Tecno is also expected to launch the vanilla Pova 5 device without the Arc Interface. It is expected to arrive with a Turbo Mecca design language with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. There could be a 50MP primary camera with an 8MP front camera. Other features can include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for reverse wireless charging.

With Tecno officially confirming the arrival of its Pova 5 series, the launch seems to be around the corner. We do not have an official launch date yet. Stay tuned with us as we will be sure to bring the latest updates on the upcoming Tecno series your way. In the meanwhile, comment down your thoughts on the Arc Interface below.