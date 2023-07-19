Tecno Is Prepping A Nothing Phone (2) Lookalike For Launch Soon!

After the launch of the Nothing Phone (2), looks like everyone is on a mission to ditch the “boring” design for something interesting. Just recently we heard about the Nothing lookalike Infinix GT 10 Pro. And now it seems like Tecno is walking the same path as well. Continue reading below to know more.

Tecno Pova 5 Series Launching Soon

Tecno is planning to launch the new Pova 5 series, which will come with LED lights that will surround the camera module and will meet at a common juncture. This, the company calls the Arc Interface, which will be made useful with a variety of animations that will glow whenever you receive any call or notification. This was first leaked exclusively by India tipster Ishan Agarwal via Twitter. And now, a microsite has gone live on Amazon suggesting that the Pova 5 series will be an Amazon Exclusive device.

However, calling the smartphone a completely Nothing Phone (2) lookalike will be wrong. For starters, the back panel of the device doesn’t seem to bode any hint of a transparent design language. Secondly, the lighting is low-key, to say the least. It doesn’t create a standout identity for the smartphone much like the Glyph Interface which is practically the entire design utility of the device. As of now, it doesn’t appear that there will be a plethora of functionality attached to them. Exclusive: This is your first look of #ArcInterface from an upcoming @TecnoMobileInd POVA series smartphone.



The @pova_mobile seems to feature LED lights for notifications at the back & here it is in action as the phone gets a call.



Looks cool 👀 Will launch in India soon! pic.twitter.com/oghPc9FCo6— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 18, 2023

Now coming to the specifications, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Tecno Pova 5 smartphone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and a 120Hz FHD display with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset onboard. As of now, we do not know how Techno will price its Pova 5 series in India. Also, do note that it doesn’t seem like the vanilla Tecno Pova 5 will bear the Arc Interface. So, in case you want LED lights on your next Tecno smartphone, the Pova 5 Pro is the one for you.

We do not know exactly what the Arc Interface will do. To make it appealing, Tecno will have to diversify its capabilities much like the Nothing Phone (2). Stay tuned with us for further updates on this. In the meanwhile comment down your thoughts on this latest revelation below.