MWC 2025: Anker’s Solar-Powered Solix Cloak Can Keep You Warm When You’re Hiking

At MWC 2025, we are seeing some pretty innovative gadgets and gizmos, but one wearable piece of tech that stood out from the rest is Anker’s Solix cloak. This sci-fi piece of clothing with a blue strip of LEDs makes you look like someone out of Cyberpunk 2077, or Death Stranding. And like the wearables in those games, it does more than just protect you from the weather.

The Anker Solix cloak can also charge your phone and other electronics, thanks to the solar cells that are sewn to its fabric. These are made up of perovskite which is a mineral that gives these cells, a flexible fabric-like appearance. Despite this, the jacket does feel odd to wear with large rectangular panels at the front and back. With smaller triangular panels added to the arms. This makes it easy to maneuver your hands.

The jacket comes with a 30-watt USB type-C output. Here you can plug in your phone for a quick charge, or to a power bank to store up electricity. The blue LED strip is what makes it stand out. Not only does it look cool, but also proves useful if you’re lost. You can also wear it for safety reasons at night.

Image Credit: Anker

The rain jacket even features a built-in heating wire to keep you warm in harsh or cold weather conditions. It uses the collected electricity to do this, making it probably a must-have companion for long hikes, or adventure trips. However, it is still a concept. We are not sure whether Anker Solix has any plans to release it to the public anytime soon.

That said, I quite like this concept other than some other ones that the company showcased back at CES, and I hope that it comes to fruition soon.