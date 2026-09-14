Sega Is Bringing Crazy Taxi Movie, Sonic and Stranger Than Heaven Adaptations to Netflix

Sega is giving its video game library a Hollywood makeover with Netflix adaptations for Crazy Taxi, Sonic, and Stranger Than Heaven. According to Netflix’s press release on its multi-picture deal with Sega, Crazy Taxi is the first adaptation in line. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the writing duo behind The Naked Gun 2025 reboot, are writing the project.

An animated Sonic: The Hedgehog series is the next in Sega and Netflix’s lineup of video game adaptations. Toru Nakahara, head producer at Sega, has urged viewers to “Expect something cute yet cool for ‘Sonic.”

Meanwhile, according to the Netflix press release, the live-action Stranger Than Heaven adaptation will be an action drama adapting RGG Studio’s 2027 title.

“Great games already have what every adaptation is chasing — characters people love, worlds they know by heart, and fandoms that show up,” said Brandon Riegg, the VP of Nonfiction and Transmedia at Netflix, about the deal with Sega.

Image Credit: Sega

He added, “With Crazy Taxi, Sonic, and STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, we get to work across three completely different eras of SEGA’s catalog, celebrating everything fans love, while introducing them to new audiences.”

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher and Sega’s Toru Nakahara, the producers behind the Crazy Taxi movie, have also commented on Netflix and Sega’s relationship, saying, “This film is for anyone who’s spent hours behind the wheel of a yellow cab on their Dreamcast, with the music cranked up, smashing through everything in sight just to make the next fare.”

On the other hand, the animated Sonic Netflix series will be a “high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids who want to feel a little edge, a little attitude, and a lot of ‘that’s my crew’ wish fulfillment”, Sega revealed.

All three franchises have recently been in the spotlight. Sonic recently joined Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, while the closed beta for Crazy Taxi World Tour just wrapped up. Meanwhile, Stranger Than Heaven remains on track to launch on January 14, 2027.