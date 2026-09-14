Home > News > Sega Is Bringing Crazy Taxi Movie, Sonic and Stranger Than Heaven Adaptations to Netflix

Sega Is Bringing Crazy Taxi Movie, Sonic and Stranger Than Heaven Adaptations to Netflix

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
A collage of Sega's video game titles coming to Netflix, starting with Crazy Taxi, Stranger Than Heaven, and Sonic.
Image Credit: Sega
In Short
  • Sega is partnering with Netflix to bring three of its franchises to the screen: Crazy Taxi, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Stranger Than Heaven.
  • Crazy Taxi will be the first to make the jump, followed by an animated Sonic series on Netflix that Sega describes as a “series built for kids.”
  • Meanwhile, RGG Studio’s Stranger Than Heaven will get a live-action drama film, with the game itself set to release on January 14, 2027.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Sega is giving its video game library a Hollywood makeover with Netflix adaptations for Crazy Taxi, Sonic, and Stranger Than Heaven. According to Netflix’s press release on its multi-picture deal with Sega, Crazy Taxi is the first adaptation in line. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the writing duo behind The Naked Gun 2025 reboot, are writing the project.

An animated Sonic: The Hedgehog series is the next in Sega and Netflix’s lineup of video game adaptations. Toru Nakahara, head producer at Sega, has urged viewers to “Expect something cute yet cool for ‘Sonic.”

Meanwhile, according to the Netflix press release, the live-action Stranger Than Heaven adaptation will be an action drama adapting RGG Studio’s 2027 title.

“Great games already have what every adaptation is chasing — characters people love, worlds they know by heart, and fandoms that show up,” said Brandon Riegg, the VP of Nonfiction and Transmedia at Netflix, about the deal with Sega.

Stranger Than Heaven poster
Image Credit: Sega

He added, “With Crazy Taxi, Sonic, and STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, we get to work across three completely different eras of SEGA’s catalog, celebrating everything fans love, while introducing them to new audiences.”

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher and Sega’s Toru Nakahara, the producers behind the Crazy Taxi movie, have also commented on Netflix and Sega’s relationship, saying, “This film is for anyone who’s spent hours behind the wheel of a yellow cab on their Dreamcast, with the music cranked up, smashing through everything in sight just to make the next fare.”

On the other hand, the animated Sonic Netflix series will be a “high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids who want to feel a little edge, a little attitude, and a lot of ‘that’s my crew’ wish fulfillment”, Sega revealed.

All three franchises have recently been in the spotlight. Sonic recently joined Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, while the closed beta for Crazy Taxi World Tour just wrapped up. Meanwhile, Stranger Than Heaven remains on track to launch on January 14, 2027.

Related Articles
Lies of P Sequel ‘Wonders of O’ Reportedly Revealed in New Trademark Filing
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 14, 2026
Crazy Taxi World Tour Leak Reveals Switch 2 Port, Dynamic Time of Day and More
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 14, 2026
StarCraft Devs Say New Narrative Shooter Will Ditch Seasonal Model for a “Definitive Ending”
Ajith Kumar Sep 14, 2026
Overwatch Announces New Hero Doctrine Coming to Season 5, Limited Trial Available Now 
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 13, 2026

#Tags
Misc
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...