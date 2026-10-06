Hideo Kojima Teases Secret Cameos in Upcoming Movie, Anime, and a Game

Hideo Kojima is no stranger to cameos in video games and TV shows, appearing in Metal Gear, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. In the latest episode of the KOJI10 podcast, Kojima teased that he will have more secret cameos in four upcoming projects:

A big live-action movie

Two big anime

One game

Kojima said he’ll have speaking lines in the anime, while he’ll only cameo in the big live-action movie and the secret game. When asked if the live-action cameo is a ‘favor for a friend’, Kojima replied, “Saying ‘a friend’ might give it away.”

Since he is friends with several stars across multiple movie industries, identifying the project behind Hideo Kojima’s upcoming cameo may not be easy.

Image Credit: X/@Genki_JPN

And before you come up with something like “Hideo Kojima will return in Avengers Doomsday“, that’s likely out of the question. However, Kojima has connections with Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla: Minus One.

The sequel, Godzilla: Minus Zero, opens in Japan on November 3, 2026, making it a possible candidate for Kojima’s teased big live-action cameo. Meanwhile, the 2 big anime could be anything. However, we suspect Kojima could appear in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, given his previous cameo in Cyberpunk 2077.

As for the game cameo, Kojima could appear as himself or even as a new character in one of his upcoming titles, such as OD: KNOCK or even in Xbox’s PHYSINT, continuing the tradition of featuring himself in his previous games. Throw GTA 6 into the mix too, if we’re really going wild with the predictions.

Kojima made a surprise cameo in the Japanese live-action TV series VIVANT, which aired in July 2026. He played Watanuki Ken, the Commissioner General of Japan’s National Police Agency, with the production using CGI to give him a more age-appropriate appearance.

Kojima also played a mole in Zootopia 2’s Japanese dub, named Paul Moledebrandt. As Kojima mentions in the podcast, directors often approach him for cameo appearances in their projects. So keep an eye out for Kojima-san in your favorite movies, games, and anime.