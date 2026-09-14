Crazy Taxi World Tour Leak Reveals Switch 2 Port, Dynamic Time of Day and More

SEGA’s Crazy Taxi: World Tour network test just wrapped up, but the leaks are already hitting the streets ahead of its 2027 release. A new Crazy Taxi: World Tour closed beta leak has revealed multiple details about the upcoming open-world title, including a Nintendo Switch 2 port, dynamic time of day, returning series characters, and more.

X user Star Wyse shared details from the Crazy Taxi: World Tour datamine leak, which includes a Nintendo Switch 2 icon. That’s particularly interesting because the September 11–13 beta did not include the platform. The datamine also includes support for Switch 1 Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller, even though the game is coming only to Switch 2.

Image Credit: Crazy Taxi World Tour/SEGA

The Crazy Taxi: World Tour leak also revealed options to select different times of day for maps such as the West Coast and Germany, as seen in the Crazy Taxi: World Tour multiplayer gameplay reveal, including a full look at both maps. According to the leak, players can choose the time of day or let the game select one at random.

Menu icons in the leak confirm that players can customize their taxis with different bodies, decals, and accessories, so they won’t have to stick with the classic yellow model. Moving on to the game modes, the leak revealed new information about the Cops ‘N’ Cabbies mode, where the police would deploy spike traps to stop your taxi.

The beta featured Axel, Gena, B.D. Joe, and Gus as the core group, featured in the Crazy Taxi: World Tour reveal, while the new datamine reveals two returning characters from Crazy Taxi 2, Iceman and Slash, who were absent from the recent test.

Lastly, the leak suggests Crazy Taxi’s original controls will return, letting players manually switch between drive and reverse. So, did this new info make you more excited for Crazy Taxi: World Tour? Let us know in the comments section below.