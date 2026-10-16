Home > News > CD Projekt Red Confirms Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Will Tell an Original Story

CD Projekt Red Confirms Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Will Tell an Original Story

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 game
Image Credit: CD Projekt Red
In Short
  • The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 live-action movie isn't a 1:1 adaptation of the video game.
  • Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red's joint CEO, has revealed that the movie will feature an original story.
  • More details about the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie will be shared in the future.
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CD Projekt Red’s Michał Nowakowski has opened up about the upcoming live-action Cyberpunk movie. In a recent interview with Polish outlet PAP Biznes, CD Projekt Red’s joint CEO has confirmed that the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie won’t be a direct adaptation of the popular game. Instead, the live-action team will tell a completely original story set in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 Live-Action Movie Won’t Adapt the Game, CD Projekt Red Says

Speaking with Polish outlet PAP Biznes, Michał Nowakowski, joint CEO of CD Projekt, said the company wanted to make a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie in a “new formula” following its collaboration with Paramount Pictures.

As a result, the production team decided to go for a fresh story set in the Cyberpunk 2077 world rather than adapt one of the best video games of all time. Michał added that this is all they can reveal for now and that they will share more details about the live-action movie when both parties are ready to.

“At this point, we can only say that we definitely don’t want to make a film adaptation of the game. We want to tell a story in the world of Cyberpunk, but it won’t be a one-to-one translation of the game’s story,” Michał said.

Cyberpunk 2077 game image with V and the Paramount logo.
Image Credit: Beebom

Ultimately, the live-action production appears to be following a similar approach to the team behind the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, one of the best animated shows like Arcane, tells the tragic tale of David Martinez, a street kid from Night City.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, premiering on October 20, 2026, follows four different characters in Night City whose journeys are intertwined. The anime is solid proof that Night City is full of intriguing and heartbreaking stories, and the live-action Cyberpunk movie could draw inspiration from them.

In the same interview, Michał discussed how interest in the Cyberpunk 2077 game surged when the first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners premiered. He hopes for a similar result when the second season arrives on Netflix, potentially driving up game sales:

“In 2022, when the first installment of the anime debuted, we observed increased interest in the game. This was particularly noticeable during the series’ premiere, but equally importantly, in the following months, game sales continued to exceed those observed before its premiere. We hope that this time we will also be able to invite anime viewers to our game.”

The release date of the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 movie remains unknown at the time of writing. Transformers franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing the movie, with CD Projekt Red closely involved in its development.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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