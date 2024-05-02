Major Starfield Update Brings 60fps for Xbox, Better Maps and More

Earlier this week, we finally got the news that Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC will be arriving in 2024. In the same update itself, the company also promised word about a free future update that would add a ton of depth to the already expansive game. Well, we finally have more news as Bethesda has showcased its first major Starfield update for PC and Xbox.

The major May update for Starfield focuses on the Xbox Series X’s performance and overall quality of life. Xbox players are finally getting a 60FPS mode that will help unlock all that smooth frame goodness. If you have a VRR display running at 120Hz, you can even play the game at 40 FPS.

Surface maps are finally here. This map will replace the terrain dots with markings, with proper point-of-interest markings. Even major cities have these map markers, allowing you to navigate to the POI quickly through the scanner. And to be fair, it does look neat.

Apart from maps, the new Starfield major update allows you to tweak vendor credits and carry capacity individually. You can even enable the option to access the ship inventory from anywhere. There are even some survival options you can tweak to customize your playthroughs. Depending on what settings you tweak, your XP gain also changes. Furthermore, there’s now a new Extreme difficulty in-game.

Another major update for Starfield is the ship customization. You can now change the interior of ships. It works like outpost customization. Furthermore, for players enjoying customization, empty Hab models allow you to customize your ship from scratch. Finally, after entering Unity, NG+ will allow you to change your appearance and traits.

The team’s also building a land vehicle for planet exploration, and we got a glimpse of it. But that will join the game in a future update. The Starfield May Update is currently out on Steam Beta and will launch publicly on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 15, 2024.

So, what do you think about the new major Starfield update? Let us know in the comments below.