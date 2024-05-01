Xbox Games Showcase Airs This June with a Call of Duty Direct to Follow

The ever-awaited Xbox Games Showcase is returning for its yearly screening of upcoming projects. This should be a bigger one, as this is the first Xbox Showcase after Microsoft’s successful acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, the publisher of Call of Duty. As such, a [REDACTED] direct will take place after the main Xbox showcase, similar to the Starfield Direct from 2023. And I think we all know what game will be showcased at the direct.

First, let’s look at the important details for the upcoming showcase. As per Xbox’s official announcement on the Xbox Wire, the Xbox Showcase will take place on June 9, 2024, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Fans and gamers can watch the show on the official Xbox YouTube channel or any other partner YouTube, such as IGN or Gamespot. The show will feature Xbox Studios, Bethesda, Activision, Blizzard, and other Partner Studios games.

There will be a [REDACTED] Direct right after the main show. The company has kept the details of that showcase concealed. However, many sources have already confirmed that the showcase is a Call of Duty Direct, which will deep-dive into the franchise’s next installment. The showcase will take place right after the Xbox Showcase wraps up, so there is no exact time. We’re going to be talking about games of course



Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct on Sunday, June 9 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/z78G8h75r2 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/XgOGJy2gLv— Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2024

I don’t have a huge wishlist for games I want to see in this showcase. However, we might get some release dates for games like Avowed, Indiana Jones, etc. We might also get a brand-new look at the rumored Gears sequel everyone has teased.

Are you excited for the upcoming showcase? Let us know in the comments below!