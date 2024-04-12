Fallout 4 Receives Next-Gen Update After TV Series Success

As you must have already seen, the new Amazon Fallout Series is absolutely blowing up on the Internet. As planned with good timing, Bethesda has decided to hype it up even more by giving Fallout 4 its long-awaited next-gen update. Completely free to download, the upcoming update brings across a host of improvements for all platforms.

For starters, the update brings brand-new Quality and 60FPS Performance modes for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. Other changes also include “stability improvements, login, and quest fixes,” which will roll out with it.

PC gamers haven’t been left out of the fray, either. The Fallout 4 next-gen update brings widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, fixes to Creation Kit, and various quest updates. Furthermore, Fallout 4 will now be Steam Deck verified and available on the Epic Games Store. This long-awaited update will be completely free as it enters your vault on April 25 for all platforms.

Fallout 4 New In-Game Content

Apart from stability, performance, or quality enhancements, this Fallout 4 update also brings more in-game content. According to the Bethesda News portal, here are all the in-game content coming for Fallout 4 this April 25:

Enclave Remnants

The ashes of the past rise again! A remnant of the tyrannical Enclave, a pre-war shadow government, has infiltrated the Commonwealth in Fallout 4’s new quest, Echoes of the Past. In this thrilling expansion, you’ll face a critical decision: Will they crush their resurgence and their dangerous ideology, or will they establish a foothold in the already ravaged wasteland?

Image Courtesy: Bethesda

This update includes the Enclave Colonel uniform and workshop items, as well as a selection of popular content previously released on Creation Club, including:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Who says a piggy bank can’t pack a punch? This diverse weapon pack throws out the rulebook, offering a mix of unconventional tools like a baseball launcher, a nail gun, and a surprisingly effective piggy bank weapon.

Image Courtesy: Bethesda

Halloween Workshop

Trick or treat, year-round! These 38 haunting decorations, leftovers from a bygone Halloween bash thrown by the New England Technocrat Society, are back. Liven up your settlements with witches, cauldrons, ghouls, and other spooky delights – perfect for Halloween celebrations or adding a touch of wasteland whimsy any time. Image Courtesy: Bethesda

While Fallout 4 can be misjudged for its issues, I actually loved the game for its storytelling and gameplay. After experiencing the post-apocalyptic world again in a TV series, it is time for me to update my game and revisit the adventure. After Starfield (Review) came out I did not think Bethesda would shower us with a free update for Fallout. But well, here we are.

What do you think of this free next-gen Fallout 4 update? Would you want to experience Fallout 4 on next-gen now? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.