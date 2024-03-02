Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi Could Happen, Hints Sandman Actor

All of us know that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was supposed to be a four-movie saga, but one of them was canceled. However, a recent report by Comicbook.com reveals that it might change soon. Comicbookcom recently had a conversation with the beloved Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church who revealed that there is a possibility that Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi could still happen.

During the conversation, Church mentioned that a sequel to his movie Sideways was in talks, but it’s unlikely that it will happen.

Adding to this, Church in a statement said that he would do Sandman instantly if asked. He stated “But Sandman, there’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow,” When the possibility of Sandman’s reappearance in upcoming Marvel movies, be it Avengers Secret Wars or Avengers 5, was mentioned, well, Church revealed the possibility of a Spider-Man 4 being made and stated,

“But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey, and that’s the one that they had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.”

Will there Be a Spider-Man 4 Movie?

It is no secret that the OG Spider-Man movies are very close to Sam Raimi’s heart and how much he loves the trilogy he made. Now, in an interview with Moviepilot earlier last year, Raimi said that he is always down to make Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire since he is working for Marvel once again after his spectacular work in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. In the interview, Raimi stated,

“I didn’t think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized that anything is possible now so I’m completely open to it.”

In another conversation with Fandango, Sam Raimi also stated that after seeing what the Multiverse is capable of, he thinks that anything is possible now.

He added that, “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” and as a follow-up question when asked about the possible creation of Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, he stated,

“I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

As of now, it is difficult to say if Spider-Man 4 will happen or not but based on all the rumors and leaks, there seems to be a possibility. There is interest from Sam Raimi to make this movie, so we know for a fact that if it’s pitched, there’s no going back after that.