Upcoming Spider-Verse Short Film Will Explore the Trauma of Being Spider-Man

Sony’s Spider-Verse movies have generated a huge fandom around them and the last movie in the tale of Miles Morales titled, “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse” turned out to be just as successful as the first Spider-Verse movie. Now after the massive cliffhanger in Across the Spider-Verse people are eagerly waiting for the third and final installment of Miles Morales’ tale. However, before releasing “Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse”, Sony announced an unexpected Spiderverse short film. Now this movie is not going to be your usual Spidey flick but instead a look into the mental repercussions of being Spider-Man. So, go through this article to find out all you need to know about it! The ‘Spider-Verse’ short film ‘THE SPIDER WITHIN’ releases on March 27 on YouTube.



The story follows Miles as he experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety. pic.twitter.com/6fMRnMB3Td— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2024

The short movie debuted in the Annecy International Film Festival and Market in 2023. This new Spider-Verse short film is titled The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story with a release date of March 27, 2024 (6 PM PT), and will be available to stream for free on Sony Animation’s official YouTube channel.

According to a report by Variety The Spider Within is not going to be about an adventure or the Spider-Verse but it will focus exclusively on the mental repercussions of being Spider-Man. This movie is made in the style of a horror movie where we see him struggle with the responsibilities he has on his shoulders both in his normal life and his fight against evil as Spider-Man.

We will see him in extreme anxiety causing him to suffer sleep paralysis. As his sleep paralysis demon, he faces a physical embodiment of his anxiety forced to confront them all at once. By the conclusion of the short film, he will realize that reaching out for help does not make him weak. This film is not going to have any connections with the upcoming Spider-Verse films and will be a completely stand-alone project.