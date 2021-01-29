After launching its flagship Xperia 1 II (read as Xperia 1 Mark 2) earlier last year, Sony launched a compact version of it, as promised, late in 2020. Now, early renders of the next Sony flagship dubbed the Xperia 1 III (Xperia 1 Mark 3) suggest that the company is aiming to add a better zoom lens to capture faraway subjects without losing image quality.

The renders were shared by the popular tipster Onleaks on Voice recently. As per the tipster, Sony will be releasing the Xperia 1 III with significant upgrades to compete with the flagships of other major players in the market such as Samsung and Apple.

Now, as per the renders shared by Onleaks, the upcoming Sony flagship looks pretty similar to its predecessor. However, the tipster reports that the company shrunk down the dimensions of the device a little bit and increased the thickness of it. Nonetheless, it will come with the same 6.5-inch OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Xperia 1 II.

Coming to the cameras, this is where Sony is looking to upgrade the device. While the Xperia 1 III comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, much like the Xperia 1 II, the leak says that this time the company will add a periscope/ telephoto lens to improve the zoom capability of the device.

Previous Xperia phones, as we know, do come with telephoto lenses that offer 2x or 3x optical zoom. However, with a periscope lens, the Xperia 1 III would be able to deliver a 5x or more optical zoom. This will improve the camera capabilities of the device, allowing users to capture subjects that are very far away with minimal loss to image quality.

Apart from improving the camera capabilities, Sony is also looking to add 5G support to the Xperia 1 III to future-proof its device. Moreover, the device will feature the highly praised dual front-firing speakers and will also come with the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/Onleaks