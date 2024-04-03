Next PlayStation Showcase Event Planned for May: Rumor

If you’re a gamer who eagerly follows all upcoming events, then this news is for you. The latest churnings around the rumor mill suggest that a new PlayStation event might be coming sooner than expected. As such, we might get more information on some upcoming games.

The news comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb. Speaking in his latest Giant Bombcast episode, Grubb revealed that the next PlayStation showcase might take place in May 2024. While Grubb isn’t fully sure if it will be a PS State of Play or a Showcase, he is leaning toward the latter.

However, the highlight news here is that players might get more news about Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake. Previously, Konami showcased some brand-new gameplay at the January State of Play. The game has already received its ESRB rating. Chances are we just might get a release window in this expected PlayStation Showcase. Showcase is the way I lean.— Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 2, 2024

There is a good chance the rumor is true, and we just might get a PS event next month. Last year, we had an event in May 2023. In that showcase, games like Phantom Blade Zero and the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake were revealed.

We can expect another one to happen at the same time. Furthermore, game studios start participating in showcases in late May and even host their own showcase. This leads to June when events like Summer GameFest kickstart the yearly gaming announcements. So, this timeline for the PlayStation showcase is highly plausible.

So, what is your checklist if a PlayStation showcase happens in May? What games do you want to see at such an event? Let us know in the comments below. Who knows, we just might get some actual information about the rumored PS5 Pro.