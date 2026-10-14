Sony Takes Down Overdrive PS5 Jailbreak Store With 1,600+ Free Games

On October 12, 2026, hackers successfully jailbroke the PlayStation 5 and launched Overdrive, an illegal PS Store with 1,600+ free downloadable PS4 and PS5 games and DLCs. Since Sony announced it would end PS5 physical discs starting in 2028, both players and hackers have tried to get back at the company. Fast forward two days later, and Sony has reportedly taken down the storefront.

According to user Oliver Darko on X, Sony Interactive Entertainment lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the hackers behind the successful PS5 jailbreak and Overdrive storefront. Overdrive is, or rather was, one of the largest PS4 and PS5 piracy stores on the internet, where players could find recent titles like Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light for free.

Image Credit: X/@oliver_drk

As Overdrive appeared on mainstream channels, Sony took notice and shut down the massive storefront on October 14. To give you the bigger picture, before Sony sent the cease-and-desist letter, the company pushed multiple PS5 updates to counter jailbreaks.

Before Overdrive, developer Nathan Fargo released the Relapse public PS5 jailbreak on September 29, 2026, supporting firmware versions 7.00 through 13.60. However, Sony’s firmware 14.00, released earlier on September 16, reportedly patched the vulnerability.

Sony released firmware 14.10 on October 1, further restricting jailbreak access. Reports also claimed that GTA 6 will require this update to run on the PS5 on November 19, 2026. With Overdrive launching shortly after, some players may have hoped to access GTA 6 and other games for free, but Sony’s quick legal threats against the hackers put these hopes to rest.

Overdrive gained popularity after PS5 jailbreaking expanded to newer firmware, but its run was short-lived. The storefront was illegal and reeked of copyright infringement, so it had to happen. On a more positive note, Sony recently introduced QSSR for the base PS5, an AI upscaling tech for sharper, more stable image quality, similar to PSSR on the PS5 Pro.

So, avoid PS5 jailbreaks and Overdrive-like storefronts if you want to play games like GTA 6 and God of War Laufey at launch without Sony banning you.