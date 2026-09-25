Sony Wants to Use AI, Retina Scans, and Your Search History to Match You with Noobs

Sony’s AI-powered matchmaking patent could use your search history to match you with other players on the PlayStation 5 or even the PlayStation 6, depending on when Sony implements the system. Sony filed the AI patent last year and published it on September 10, 2026. The WIPO filing details how Sony could integrate the feature across its ecosystem.

Sony May Use Your Data Across Its Ecosystem to Match With Compatible Players

Sony filed it under the name “Using ML models to match players together for gameplay.” According to its description, this system will use your explicit data “prior to engaging with a game or during profile creation.” This means Sony will use the types of games you play, what kind of player you are on the PlayStation console, which games you prefer, and the like, to match players.

Meanwhile, Sony will use your implicit data to gather information from your “time data information associated with one or more titles game environment, player skill levels, shopping cart information, social media information, and user search history information.”

Image Credit: WIPO

Inputs could include chat data, biometric data, audio, and just about anything else Sony can use to find your perfect gaming match. At this point, Sony’s AI matchmaking system may raise some privacy concerns, especially since it could go beyond your in-game behaviour in multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 or Fortnite.

Sony will track your data across its entire ecosystem and use your feedback to continually update and refine each matchmaking profile as your preferences and playstyle evolve. The AI matchmaking patent also includes a compatibility score that could help pair you with players who share similar preferences.

The description states, “A percentage compatibility may be computed based on the inputs and similarities between a first user’s preferences and a second user’s preferences.” In this case, the first user is you, and the second user is the one you’re matched with.

Sony states that, based on this percentage compatibility system, it may only show recommended player matches that meet the predetermined threshold, for example, “an 80% compatibility, an 85% compatibility, or a 90% compatibility”.

Sony has patented some interesting ideas before, including a possible touchscreen for the PS6 controller, but this one feels like it could take things a little too far. That said, what do you make of Sony’s AI matchmaking patent? Let us know.