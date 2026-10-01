Base PS5 Is Getting AI Upscaling with New QSSR Technology

After introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro, PlayStation is bringing a new tier of AI upscaling to the base PS5 with Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR). PlayStation also confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei will be the first games to use the technology, with the update rolling out today.

According to PlayStation’s latest blog, QSSR came from Project Amethyst, PlayStation’s AI graphics collaboration with AMD, and the upscaling tech builds on PSSR with two key improvements: a more efficient neural network and a hand-optimized implementation designed to maximize performance on the PS5.

Image Credit: PlayStation

QSSR offers noticeable improvements to both image quality and detail, and will appear as an additional graphics mode, likely next to Fidelity or Performance, in Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei today. This comes just in time for the Ghost of Yotei’s Echoes of Sekigahara expansion.

Insomniac Games Head of Technology Mike Fitzgerald commends the new update, saying, “QSSR adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku, and many other areas across Logan’s epic journey.” He further stated that QSSR “brings a great taste of the PS5 Pro experience” to PS5 players.

Meanwhile, Lead Engineer at Sucker Punch Productions Jasmine Patry said: “QSSR excels at resolving the fine details in our characters and environments and does so with a level of temporal stability that hasn’t been possible on the PS5 console until now.”

“We’ve long wished that all PS5 players could experience the incredible image quality that PSSR brings to PS5 Pro, and QSSR is a positive step towards that goal!” added Patry.

Lastly, PlayStation says QSSR will roll out to more games in the future, potentially including both GTA 6 and God of War Laufey. However, it remains unclear whether these games will support the upscaling tech on launch.