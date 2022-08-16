Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED TV Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Sony recently introduced the BRAVIA XR Master Series A95K OLED TV in India and has now launched the BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED smart TV in the country. The new smart TV comes with the XR Backlight Master Drive technology, the Cognitive Processor XR, and loads of exciting features. Have a look.

Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K: Specs and Features

The Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K comes with the XR Backlight Master Drive tech, which uses a dimming algorithm to control the Mini LEDs for a brighter output and deeper blacks. It has the Cognitive Processor XR processor that can optimize the TV content as per how a user sees and hears it.

The 85-inch Mini LED bezel-less display gets support for XR Triluminos Pro (for a natural color reproduction) and XR Contrast Booster. This is an LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 100Hz refresh rate. The screen also comes with 4K upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity.

For a further enhanced visual experience, the new Sony smart TV comes with X-Anti Reflection for reduced glare, the BRAVIA Core Calibrated mode for automatic adjustment of the right picture settings, Ambient optimization for brightness adjustment based on the room conditions, HDR, and Dolby Vision. It also has the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode for an enhanced Netflix experience.

The BRAVIA XR 85X95K is also equipped with various gaming-centric features like 4K 120fps, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone, and Auto Game Mode.

The TV is also IMAX Enhanced and supports Dolby Atmos and 360 Spatial Sound. It also gets Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology support. There’s also the BRAVIA Cam for sound/picture adjustments based on how far you are from the TV.

The BRAVIA XR 85X95K comes with Google TV, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant/Alexa. Additionally, it comes with an inbuilt Chromecast, hands-free voice-based search, Voice Zoom 2, a smart remote, and more.

Price and Availability

The Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED retails at Rs 6,99,990 and can now be bought from Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.