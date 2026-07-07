‘We Weren’t Informed’: Sony Didn’t Warn Publishers Before Announcing End of Physical PlayStation Discs

According to a recent report posted by High Chaos Run, it would appear that no one knew about Sony phasing out physical PlayStation discs. Publishers and business partners were kept in the dark until the announcement was made public. By the looks of things, the decision was unilateral and taken solely based on Sony’s own interests.

PlayStation India Left in The Dark; Brick and Mortar Stores Hit Hardest

Based on the report, it would appear that regional offices (especially in India) were left in the dark about PlayStation’s digital shift. Negotiations were seemingly ongoing to establish more brick-and-mortar stores in the country by 2028. Those who’ve invested are now at a loss, by the looks of it. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to recoup the losses.

Furthermore, investors state that if they knew Physical PlayStation Discs were being phased out, they wouldn’t have invested. PlayStation India had not indicated any radical shift either and was focused on creating more physical outlets. One investor had this to say:

“What’s worse is: PlayStation India didn’t even tell us this was happening before it went public, but kept asking us to put money in all the same. They didn’t know either.”

When considering everything, it’s clear to see that Sony took matters into its own hands with regards to shifting to digital and ending production of physical PlayStation discs. They were the judge, jury, and executioner; without giving things a second thought. Given that it’s been nearly a week since they announced end of PlayStation Physical Discs, it’s doubtful anything will change.

Image Credit: PlayStation

With the ‘Don’t Kill the Disc’ Petition steadily climbing towards 200,000 signatures, backlash is still mounting. However, given Sony’s stance, they will stand steadfast. Come January 2028, physical PlayStation discs will become a thing of the past.

When all is said and done, we could get an update in the coming days. Hopefully, Sony has taken note of the situation and will not stop the production of Physical PlayStation Discs completely. However, the chances of Sony backtracking on its decision are rather slim to none. Pulling rare Pokemon cards on a random Monday seems more plausible.