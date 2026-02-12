Jason Momoa to Lead Live-Action Helldivers Movie; Hitting Theaters November 2027

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions announced the unexpected live-action Helldivers movie at the CES 2025 event last year. Since then, the studio remained tight-lipped about the production of the Helldivers movie until now. Now, after more than a year, Sony has revealed exciting details about the cast, director, and release date of the live-action Helldivers movie today, and it’s a major one.

Justin Lin Is Directing the Upcoming Helldivers Live-Action Movie

First of all, Jason Momoa has been tapped to play a lead role in the live-action adaptation of the squad-based shooter game, Helldivers. This marks the third video game adaptation for Jason Momoa after Minecraft and Street Fighter. In addition, Justin Lin, the Taiwanese-American director behind the blockbuster Fast and Furious movies, is helming the live-action Helldivers movie, which is confirmed to release in theaters on November 10, 2027.

Image Credit: Sony (via X/@SonyPictures)

Gary Dauberman, the American screenwriter who has penned the scripts for horror titles such as It, Until Dawn, Annabelle Comes Home, Salem’s Lot, and more, has been brought in as the writer of the Helldivers movie. As usual, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are bankrolling this project.

Helldivers follows an elite strike team, the protectors of Super Earth, exterminating various alien threats that are a threat to humanity. More details about the other cast members of Helldivers live-action movie are expected to be announced as the movie has entered the pre-production stage.

That said, how do you think the Helldivers live-action movie is shaping up? Let us know in the comments below.