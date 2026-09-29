PS6 Reveal May Not Happen Next Year After Sony Skips CES 2027

Sony is skipping CES 2027 entirely, a first in the company’s history. The event takes place in January, so many hoped the company would announce or share updates on the PlayStation 6, given that rumors suggest the console would release next year. However, a potential reveal is now off the table, and the company has given a reason for its absence.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Sony said, “We continuously and strategically evaluate our approach to events and communications based on the needs and priorities of our diverse business,” suggesting it is focusing more on its entertainment business (games, movies, music, etc.), its intellectual properties, and tech that supports creators.

Image Credit: Sony

The company confirmed that exhibits from its affiliate companies won’t appear at the show either, meaning the entire company will sit out CES 2027. Sony may share updates on the PS6 next year, but it’s now confirmed it won’t be at the Consumer Electronics Show.

CES is traditionally a showcase for new consumer hardware, and with Sony yet to announce a PS6 release date, the 2027 event may be less central to its priorities. The company did not specifically cite PlayStation as a reason for skipping CES 2027, but the decision comes amid backlash over Sony’s plan to end physical PS disc production.

Recent reports suggest the PS6 could deliver 40 TFLOPS (Tera Floating-Point Operations Per Second), with Sony already having the chip design ready for manufacturing. However, ongoing global RAM shortages could explain why Sony may not be ready to reveal the PS6 at CES 2027, prompting the company to focus instead on its entertainment business.

Despite its focus on entertainment, Sony still maintains a major consumer tech presence through its gaming business. It unveiled the PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets just two weeks ago, launching next year. That said, do you think Sony will reveal the PS6 next year? Tell us in the comments section below.