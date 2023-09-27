Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Sony has added a new member to its popular WF-1000XM series in India. The new Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds fall in the premium range and come with attractive features like ANC, support for head tracking technology, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Specs and Features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds have a glossy finish for a premium look and are said to be 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the WF-1000XM4. It supports the Integrated Processor V2 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e for real-time noise canceling and clearer audio. There’s also 24-bit audio processing. You also get the Noise Isolation Earbud Tips feature, which can reduce noises in the high-frequency range.

This is coupled with a 6-mic setup, including two feedforward microphones. The power of noise reduction is also carried forward to the calls with the help of an AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors. This allows for clearer calls in noisy backgrounds. Plus, there’s wind noise reduction.

The earbuds come with the Dynamic Driver X driver unit, which results in deeper bass, clear vocals, and an overall enhanced audio output. LDAC enables support for High-Resolution Audio Wireless and DSEE Extreme allows for music upscaling in real-time. The WF-1000XM5 also supports head-tracking technology, which can align the audio with your movements for an immersive experience. The earbuds also come with 360 Reality Audio.

The WF-1000XM5 can provide up to 8 hours of playback time and supports fast charging for about an hour’s listening time in 3 minutes of charging. Other ‘OG‘ Sony features included are Speak-to-Chat, Auto Play, and Adaptive Sound Control. Additionally, there’s support for Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Google Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and more.

Price and Availability

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS retails at Rs 24,990 and can be bought for Rs 21,990 if you pre-book. You can also get the SRS-XB100 portable speaker worth Rs 4,990 for free. Pre-booking is live until October 15 and sale will begin from October 18.

The earbuds will be available via offline and online stores and Sony Centers in Black and Platinum colors.