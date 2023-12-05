Multiple PlayStation Accounts Are Being Banned and Nobody Knows Why

The PlayStation Network (PSN) online community needs no introduction to Sony console owners and PC gamers alike. With PSN accounts serving as the backbone of gamers, it’s only natural they protect them with all their heart. However, those very accounts are now at risk since many gamers are finding their PSN accounts permanently suspended for no reason.

The issue was initially reported via The Verge, and ever since then, the number of banned PlayStation account owners has gone up. Have a look at the situation on X.com, where new posts keep popping up regarding the ongoing issue. Without any notice, @PlayStation / @AskPlayStation permanently banned me from the #PlayStation Network. No one knows why! I don't have a chargeback, I can't appeal & no response to suspension status. CS says to create a new account & disconnected me.#sony #psn #gaming #ps5 pic.twitter.com/YdoeHM76Iv— Michael Dhaliwal (@michaeldhaliwal) December 4, 2023

What exactly is happening? No one knows for sure, but the sheer randomness of the issue is definitely causing a stir-up within the PSN community. From what it looks like, the common reason being cited to everyone is ‘permanently suspended from [PSN] due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement.’

However, in another twist, some accounts are actually becoming unbanned just as quickly as they disappeared. The X user (formerly Twitter) @michaeldhaliwal had the same experience as his account is now back.

Just been #permanentlysuspended from #PSN whilst playing #Remnant2 and it looks like I’m not the only one. Is this a server-side issue @SonyPSCommunity ? I’m in the UK. NOT IDEAL BEFORE CHRISTMAS!https://t.co/wbBns7n901— Shineebru (@ShineebruGaming) December 5, 2023

Many people on Reddit are also coming forward on a 10-month-old post. Several gamers are describing the widespread issue on-going with the PlayStation Network right now. PSN users from the US, UK, France, Canada, and more countries report this issue on various social media platforms.

Aftermath of Sony PSN Accounts Getting Banned Randomly | Source: Reddit

Overall, it definitely looks like the issue is quite a widespread one. Hopefully, Sony will acknowledge things, too, and reverse all the bans. Many are concerned, having spent large sums of money over the years on their PlayStation accounts.

A report from a Reddit user did state that Sony provided him with new credentials to login into his account, and everything is back to normal. Thankfully our accounts here at Beebom are just fine for now and we hope they stay that way!

What are your thoughts on PSN accounts being banned out of the blue? Were you affected by this situation? Let us know in the comments below.