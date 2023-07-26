Sony Bravia XR 4K X95L Mini LED TV Launched In India

Sony has decided to bring its biggest XR series TV in India yet with the launch of the 85-inch X95L. This is a top-of-the-line device that comes with a Mini LED display, the intelligent cognitive XR processor, and many for premium features to elevate your audio and visual experience. Keep reading to know everything about the all-new 85X95L TV.

Sony Bravia XR 4K X95L: Specs and Features

The Sony Bravia XR X95L sports an 85-inch Ultra-HD full-array LED display with Sony’s Triluminos quantum-dot technology and employs its breakthrough XR processor to offer a plethora of rich and premium cognitive audio-visual experiences. Hardware-based features like 4K HDR Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR help in reproducing true-to-life picture quality. Coupled with Sony’s local dimming algorithm, the XR Backlight Master Drive technology is able to deliver a wide dynamic range.

You get a glare-free color-accurate viewing experience from any angle with the X95L TV, thanks to Sony’s X-Anti Reflection and X-Wide Angle technology. A 4K database allows the TV to upscale 2K and HD picture quality to 4K. Moreover, an integrated dedicated light sensor aids in adjusting the brightness as per the environment. The display is housed within a razor-thin midframe and is supported by two curved stands at both ends.

The 85-inch XR smart TV is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-certified and offers Sony’s proprietary Acoustic Auto Calibration with the help of its X-balanced surround speakers with a spatial and 360-degree sound stage. The XR chip enables audio features like Synchronized sound and harmony, 3D surround upscaling, and much more.

The processor is also responsible for rich graphical content for the TV with features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, 4K 120fps, and a dedicated Game Centre. You can connect your PS5 to the TV for an immersive gaming experience. The TVs are optimized to automatically enhance scenes, reduce lag, and offer hassle-free switching to game mode. There is also an Auto Low Latency Mode with dedicated settings for gaming status and gaming assist functions.

In addition to this, there are a plethora of smart TV features as well. The XR X95L series support Google TV out-of-the-box with 10,000+ apps, 7,00,000+ movies, and TV shows to enjoy. You can enjoy hands-free voice search, support for Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for seamless streaming, and an Apple Ecosystem experience. This also translates to support for a wide range of IMAX-enhanced movies at up to 80Mbps. You get the option to redeem up to 10 movies from a selection of recent movies and classics over a span of 24 months. It can also be paired with the BRAVIA CAM sold separately.

Price and Availability

The Sony XR X95L is priced at Rs 5,99,990 for the 85-inch model. The smart TV can now be bought via the official Sony website along with major e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. It is also available for purchase via exclusive Sony retail stores as well.

Buy Sony XR 85X95L Smart TV via Amazon