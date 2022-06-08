Sony Bravia XR X90K TV Series with a 120Hz 4K Display Launched in India

Sony has launched its new Bravia XR X90K TV series in India with highlights like a 4K display, high refresh rate support, and more. The new XR X90K TV models come in three sizes – 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, and pack features such as 4K upscaling, auto low-latency for gaming, and more. So, let’s take a closer look at the details right below.

Sony Bravia XR X90K TV Series: Specs and Features

The new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs come as premium offerings and feature a full-array 4K LED screen with support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The TV models also pack a Cognitive Processor XR that enables them to upscale HD or UHD content to 4K. There is also support for an XR Triluminous technology that can boost up the contrast and brighten up the visuals to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Other than these, the Bravia XR X90 TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10. They also support HLG formats and sport a light sensor to adjust the brightness of the display based on ambient lighting. In fact, there is an exclusive Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode that works with the ambient light sensor to deliver an optimal viewing experience while watching content on Netflix.

Coming to the audio front, Sony has packed two full-range bass speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, when you connect certain Sony speakers like the SRS-NS7 to the Bravia XR X90 TVs, you can enjoy a 360-degree surround sound experience. Additionally, they also support XR Sound Position, acoustic multi-audio, and other audio features. There’s also support for Voice Zoom 2 for better clarity of what’s being said and Bravia CAM to adjust sound and picture settings based on where you are in the room.

Other than these, the Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs run Google TV, offering access to various apps and services via the Google Play Store. The TVs also come with HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Google Assistant. Plus, users can connect their smartphones via Chromecast or Apple AirPlay to cast their mobile screens onto the TVs.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Sony Bravia XR X90K TVs, it starts at Rs 1,23,490 for the base 55-inch model in India. While the 65-inch variant costs Rs 1,70,990, the price of the 75-inch model is currently under wraps.

As for the availability, the new Bravia TVs will be available in Sony Centers, and major online and offline retailers in India. So, what do you think about the new Bravia XR X90K TV series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.