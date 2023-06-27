Sony Bravia XR X90L Series With XR Processor Launched In India

Sony has decided to bring the BRAVIA XR X90L series to India. The lineup succeeds last year’s X90K series and offers features like the Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Atmos, and loads of other exciting functionalities. Let’s have a look at the details below.

Bravia XR X90L Series: Specs and Features

The Bravia XR X90L series sports an Ultra-HD full-array LED display with Sony’s Triluminos quantum-dot technology and is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. Sony is employing its breakthrough XR processor to offer a variety of cognitive picture and sound experiences. Hardware-based features like 4K HDR Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR help in reproducing true-to-life picture quality.

The TVs can upscale 2K and HD picture quality to 4K and can fill in missing data using a 4K database. This also helps deliver a smoother and sharper viewing experience. Moreover, an integrated dedicated light sensor aids in adjusting the brightness as per the environment. The display is supported by a horizontal elongated T-shaped stand and a flush narrow bezel mid-frame.

The new Bravia XR X90L TVs offer X-balanced Dolby Atmos-certified surround speakers. The TVs can use sensors to identify objects that can obstruct sound and adjust the sound stage accordingly using Sony’s proprietary Acoustic Auto Calibration feature. This helps the speakers to deliver a rich bass-heavy spatial sound experience.

The XR chip can help the TVs pack premium-quality graphics and provide features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, 4K 120fps, and a dedicated Game Centre. You can connect your PS5 to the TV for an immersive gaming experience. The TVs are optimized to automatically enhance scenes, reduce lag, and offer hassle-free switching to game mode.

In addition to this, there are a plethora of smart TV features as well, thanks to the XR processor. The XR X90L series support Google TV out-of-the-box. This means that you can enjoy 10,000+ apps, 7,00,000+ movies, and TV shows, enjoy hands-free voice search, and much more. There is also support for Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for a seamless streaming experience. This also translates to support for a wide range of IMAX-enhanced movies at up to 80Mbps. You can control all of your smart devices with the remote that comes with the TVs.

Price and Availability

The Sony XR X90L series starts from Rs 1,69,900 for the 55-inch model and Rs 2,29,900 for the 65-inch variant. Although, the 55-inch and 65-inch variants of the XR90L are currently listed at Rs 1,32,990 and Rs 1,70,990, respectively.

There is no official confirmation on the price for the highest-end 75-inch model. All three TVs are available for purchase via Amazon, the official Sony website, and official Sony retail outlets.