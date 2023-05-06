Sony Launches New BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs In India

After Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, Sony has unveiled its latest lineup of Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs in India. These are premium smart TVs that feature Sony’s next-gen Cognitive Processor-XR. Continue reading to discover everything about the Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs from Sony.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TVs: Specs and Features

The Bravia XR A80L series sports a narrow-bezel OLED display and is available in 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes. Sony has employed its newest XR processor to offer a variety of cognitive picture and sound experiences. Hardware-based features like 4K HDR Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR help in reproducing true-to-life picture quality. The TVs support upscaling of 2K and HD picture quality to 4K and the use of a 4K database to recreate missing data. This also helps deliver a smoother and sharper viewing experience. Furthermore, a dedicated light sensor onboard helps with brightness optimization as per the environment. The display is housed within a flushed narrow bezel chassis, supported by a T-shaped Wedged Stand.

The new Bravia XR A80L OLED TVs are complemented by Dolby Atmos-certified X-balanced speakers. These TVs feature Sony’s Acoustic Auto Calibration to detect objects that can hinder sound flow and optimize its sound stage accordingly. This helps the speakers to deliver a rich bass-heavy spatial sound experience.

The new XR chip is matched with premium-quality graphics. With features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, 4K 120fps, and a dedicated Game Centre, you can connect your PS5 to the TV for an immersive gaming experience. The TVs are optimized to automatically enhance scenes, reduce lag, and offer hassle-free switching to game mode.

Bravia XR A80L OLED series dedicated Game Mode

Thanks to the new XR chip, the TVs also come with a plethora of smart features as well. All the BRAVIA XR A80L models support Google TV out-of-the-box. You can enjoy 10,000+ apps, 7,00,000+ movies, and TV shows, enjoy hands-free voice search, and much more, thanks to Google TV. The TVs also support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for a seamless streaming experience. With the new Bravia XR series, you can also enjoy a wide range of IMAX-enhanced movies at up to 80Mbps. You can control all of your smart devices with the remote that comes with the TVs.

Price and Availability

Sony has only revealed the price and purchase date for the XR-65A80L model. This model will retail at Rs 3,49,900 and is available for purchase starting May 5th. Sony has confirmed that it will reveal the price and purchase details for the other three variants soon. However, we expect all four variants of the Sony Bravia XR 80L series TVs to soon be available to buy through Flipkart, Amazon, Sony Centers, and Sony-authorized retailers.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 12,500 for the XR-65A80L variant. Additionally, you get a two-year warranty with the XR-65A80L variant as part of the early-bird deal.