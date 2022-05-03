Sony Bravia X75K 4K LED TV Series Launched in India Starting at Rs 55,990

Sony recently announced the new Bravia X75K 4K LED TV series under its Bravia lineup in India. The new Bravia TV series comes with an array of advanced specs and features, including a dedicated display chip, Live Color technology, support for Google TV, and more. So, let’s take a look at the details right below.

Sony Bravia X75K TV Series: Specs and Features

The new Sony Bravia X75K TVs come in four sizes, ranging from 43-inches to 65-inches. All the Bravia X75K models feature a 4K UHD LED display with minimal bezels to deliver a “true-to-life viewing experience.” The display here supports 4K HDR content, thanks to a dedicated X1 4K picture processor inside. The chipset, powered by the company’s Live Color tech, leverages advanced algorithms to reduce noise and increase the details in the content.

Furthermore, the Bravia X75K TVs come with Sony’s X-Reality Pro technology to virtually upscale 2K or HD (1080p) content to 4K resolution using a unique 4K database. Plus, there is support for a Motionflow XR technology that creates and adds additional frames in between content to deliver an ultra-smooth viewing experience.

To deliver an immersive audio experience, Sony has integrated a down-firing 20-Watt dual-speaker unit that supports Dolby Audio. Additionally, the speaker unit uses a powerful computer model to analyze the audio and compensate for inaccuracies.

Moreover, the Sony Bravia X75K TVs come with support for Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit to deliver seamless access to over 700,000 movies, TV shows, and live TV, thanks to the Google TV integration. Users can also find something to watch easily using personalized recommendations. With Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support, iPhone and iPad owners can also stream content on the Bravia TVs.

There is also support for voice search to help users search for content hands-free. These new Sony Bravia X75K TVs also come with the company’s built-in dust and humidity protection technology X-Protection Pro.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Bravia X75K TVs, it is priced at Rs 55,990 for the based 43-inch model in India. The 50-inch model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 66,990. The prices of the 55-inch and the 65-inch variants, however, are currently under wraps.

As for the availability, the 43-inch model and the 55-inch variant are currently available in Sony Centers, e-commerce platforms, and other authorized retailers across India. Sony is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the 55-inch and 65-inch models soon.