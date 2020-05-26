Sony on Tuesday announced the launch of its all-new Bravia X8000H and X7500H Android TV series with 4K Ultra HD LED displays in India. According to the company, the next-generation TVs will deliver a personalized and true-to-life viewing experience and will optimize the consumer experience by delivering content the way the creators intended.

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H: Software

The entire new lineup is powered by Android 9 Pie, which means users will have access to a wide array of Play Store content, including apps, games and services. The TVs will also offer what Sony calls “expanded voice control functions” alongside standard Google Assistant commands, enabling users to enjoy live TV, apps and connected devices hands-free. The X8000H-series also come with support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay, enabling users to stream content from their iPhones and iPads.

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H: Hardware

While the X8000H series is available in screen-sizes of 85, 75, 65, 55, 49 and 43-inches, the X7500H series is being offered with 55, 49 and 43-inch displays. While both offer 4K panels, the X8000H is the more premium of the two and comes with Dolby Vision HDR solution that the company claims “creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience … with striking highlights, deeper darks, and vibrant colors”. The TVs come with the X1 4K HDR picture processor that can upscale images filmed in Full HD and 2K to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a 4K database.

In terms of audio, the Bravia X8000H 4K televisions come with Dolby Atmos stereo sound, while the X7500H series has Bass Reflex speakers that the company says delivers impressive low-end sound that’s well suited to movies, sport and music. In the X8000H series, the 85-inch and 65-inch models also have a built-in X-balanced speaker that the company claims drives movies and music with clear sound.

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H: Price and Availability

While the range starts at Rs. 61,990 for the 43-inch X7500H model, the top-end X7500H unit with the 55-inch screen has been priced at Rs. 79,990. The 85-inch X8000H model, meanwhile, comes with an astronomical price-tag of Rs. 5,99,990. They will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Featured Image Courtesy: Sony