Home > News > Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon X Series Launch for Next Week

Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon X Series Launch for Next Week

Arjun Sha
Updated:
comment Comments 0
snapdragon x series launch
Image Courtesy: Snapdragon / X
In Short
  • Qualcomm has teased a surprise announcement for the Snapdragon X series on April 24th.
  • We might see as many as eight different SKUs of the chipset, from Snapdragon X Elite to Snapdragon X Plus.
  • Lenovo is reportedly going to release its first AI PC in China on April 20th with the Snapdragon X series chipset.

Although Microsoft is said to debut the first Snapdragon X Elite laptop with its Surface lineup on May 20, Qualcomm has teased a surprise announcement for the Snapdragon X series much sooner. On Snapdragon’s X page, Qualcomm has hinted about the Snapdragon X series launch on April 24th with the caption “Stay tuned for 4/24.”

While Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Elite chipset back in October 2023, this may be a formal announcement by the company on various SKUs of the SoC platform. Apart from the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, there is reportedly an 8-core variant named Snapdragon X Plus. It also brings 5G connectivity on the go and may rival the base Apple M2/M3 chipsets.

There are also different power profiles of the chipset, from 23W to 80W. Here are the various SKUs of the Snapdragon X series chipset we have found so far.

Snapdragon X Elite

  • Snapdragon X Elite / X1E80100
  • Snapdragon X Elite / X1E78100
  • Snapdragon X Elite / X1E76100
  • Snapdragon X Elite / X1E84100

Snapdragon X Plus

  • Snapdragon X Plus / X1P64100
  • Snapdragon X Plus / X1P62100
  • Snapdragon X Plus / X1P56100
  • Snapdragon X Plus / X1P40100

So the announcement might reveal various SKUs of the Snapdragon X series on April 24th. Apart from that, Wccftech reports that Lenovo is likely to announce its first AI PC in China on April 20th. At the Lenovo Tech World 2024, the Chinese giant is poised to unveil its first laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Qualcomm’s official page on Weibo also confirmed the announcement.

  • lenovo ai pc launch in china.jpg
    Image Courtesy: Wccftech / Qualcomm
  • qualcomm post on weibo about lenovo ai pc.jpg
    Image Courtesy: Wccftech / Qualcomm / Weibo

We recently saw leaks of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) which is said to come with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Lenovo is also planning to unveil its classic ThinkPad T14s laptop with the Snapdragon X series processor. So it looks like, Lenovo might unveil the world’s first Snapdragon X series laptop, even before Microsoft.

Recommended Articles
Snapdragon X Elite Can Redefine the Future of Windows Computing
Arjun Sha Apr 16, 2024
Windows 11’s AI Explorer May Be Exclusive to Snapdragon X Elite PCs
Arjun Sha Apr 18, 2024

It’s worth noting that Samsung is also planning to release the Galaxy Book4 Edge with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset in the coming months. In the run-up to the debut, the craze around Qualcomm’s powerful PC chipset is only getting more intense. We look forward to the announcement and will bring you the latest stories as they unfold.

VIA Snapdragon (X/Twitter)
#Tags
#Snapdragon X Elite#Snapdragon X Plus

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply