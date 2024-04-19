Qualcomm Teases Snapdragon X Series Launch for Next Week

Although Microsoft is said to debut the first Snapdragon X Elite laptop with its Surface lineup on May 20, Qualcomm has teased a surprise announcement for the Snapdragon X series much sooner. On Snapdragon’s X page, Qualcomm has hinted about the Snapdragon X series launch on April 24th with the caption “Stay tuned for 4/24.” 👀 Stay tuned for 4/24. pic.twitter.com/8SQ6SfZPT8— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) April 18, 2024

While Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Elite chipset back in October 2023, this may be a formal announcement by the company on various SKUs of the SoC platform. Apart from the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, there is reportedly an 8-core variant named Snapdragon X Plus. It also brings 5G connectivity on the go and may rival the base Apple M2/M3 chipsets.

There are also different power profiles of the chipset, from 23W to 80W. Here are the various SKUs of the Snapdragon X series chipset we have found so far.

Snapdragon X Elite

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E80100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E78100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E76100

Snapdragon X Elite / X1E84100

Snapdragon X Plus

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P64100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P62100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P56100

Snapdragon X Plus / X1P40100

So the announcement might reveal various SKUs of the Snapdragon X series on April 24th. Apart from that, Wccftech reports that Lenovo is likely to announce its first AI PC in China on April 20th. At the Lenovo Tech World 2024, the Chinese giant is poised to unveil its first laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Qualcomm’s official page on Weibo also confirmed the announcement.

Image Courtesy: Wccftech / Qualcomm

Image Courtesy: Wccftech / Qualcomm / Weibo

We recently saw leaks of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) which is said to come with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Lenovo is also planning to unveil its classic ThinkPad T14s laptop with the Snapdragon X series processor. So it looks like, Lenovo might unveil the world’s first Snapdragon X series laptop, even before Microsoft.

It’s worth noting that Samsung is also planning to release the Galaxy Book4 Edge with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset in the coming months. In the run-up to the debut, the craze around Qualcomm’s powerful PC chipset is only getting more intense. We look forward to the announcement and will bring you the latest stories as they unfold.