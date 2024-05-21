Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows with X Elite Chip

Microsoft took the first step toward Windows on ARM by launching Copilot Plus PCs during the Surface event yesterday. Qualcomm has launched its own Snapdragon Dev Kit with the top-of-the-line X Elite processor at the Microsoft Build event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Dev Kit’s processor is a special edition X Elite chip. It will have a 12-core 3.8GHz Oryon CPU and a Dual Core Boost up to 4.3 GHz. The kit will run Windows 11 on a 32GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with a 512GB Fast NVMe Storage. The Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS should help developers leverage AI and build powerful AI apps.

As for the I/O, there are 3 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Ethernet, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity-wise, the kit comes with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity System with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The device comes in at just 970 grams, measures 199 mm x 175 mm x 35 mm, and it will be powered by a 180W AC Adapter.

This isn’t the first time Qualcomm has launched a Snapdragon Dev kit. The silicon giant did it back when it launched the Snapdragon 8cx and 7cx platforms. For those unaware of the potential use cases of dev kits. They’re devices that are available for developers to help them put the hardware through its limits and test their apps.

The kit is available for pre-order for $899 by filling out this contact form. The device is expected to start shipping starting June 18, which is also the day the first batch of Copilot Plus PCs starts shipping.

What are your thoughts on Snapdragon X Elite processors? Will ARM on Windows be revolutionary for Windows laptops? Let us know in the comments below.