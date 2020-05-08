Qualcomm’s next flagship smartphone SoC, expected to be called the Snapdragon 875, is quite far off right now. However, a new report from 91Mobiles has given us some insight into the specifications of the chipset.

Citing an unknown source, the report mentions that the Snapdragon 875 will come with new Kryo 685 cores built on ARM v8 Cortex technology. It’s obviously going to support 5G, and the report claims Qualcomm will use the X60 5G modem to enable 5G radio communications.

The chipset is going to pack in the Adreno 660 GPU, as compared to the Adreno 650 found inside the Snapdragon 865. The report also mentions that the processor will come with the Adreno 665 VPU, and Adreno 1095 DPU.

Also, based on the report, Qualcomm will manufacture the Snapdragon 875 on the 5nm fabrication process, and the chipset will be made by TSMC. However, the X60 modem is expected to be manufactured by Samsung, since the South Korean giant won the contract to manufacture the component for Qualcomm.

The report mentions a lot of other specifications for the Snapdragon 875 as well. Here’s everything:

Kryo 685 CPU

3G/ 4G/ 5G modem –Millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6 GHz bands

Adreno 660 GPU, Adreno 665 VPU, Adreno 1095 DPU

Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit (SPU250)

Spectra 580 ISP

Snapdragon Sensor Core Technology

External 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth Milan

Compute Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

Quad-channel package-on-package (PoP) high-speed LPDDR5 SDRAM

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 875 Mobile Platfrom at its Tech Summit in December this year, which means this is a really early report. Moreover, since we can’t independently verify the source, we would suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.