Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 875, could be significantly faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865/ 865+. That’s according to an apparently leaked AnTuTu benchmark score, which seems to show that the upcoming chipset notched up more than 847,000 points as opposed to the 663,000 scored by its predecessor. If verified as authentic, the result would suggest that the 875 might be as much as 25% faster than the 865.

As for the other leading mobile processors, Huawei’s Kirin 9000 has scored around 696,000 on the same benchmarking platform, while Samsung’s Exynos 1080 managed to notch up around 693,000, possibly making the Snapdragon 875 the fastest mobile processor in the market for most of next year. As for Apple’s A14 Bionic, it scores significantly lower than any of the aforementioned chips, but that likely won’t make a difference on flagship iPhones.

Snapdragon 875 (Lahaina) Benchmark Score 8,47,868 Versus

Snapdragon 865+ Benchmark Score 6,29,245. pic.twitter.com/Wbr4Rj8cis — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 30, 2020

Qualcomm is set to officially announce the Snapdragon 875 on December 1, with devices powered by the chip expected to start rolling out in the first few months of next year. If recent chatter is anything to go by, it might well be the fastest mobile SoC at launch, but reports suggest that it might not be the case for long.

That’s because according to leaked Geekbench scores earlier this month, Samsung’s rumored 5nm flagship SoC, the Exynos 2100, might be significantly faster at this stage in their development cycles. According to rumors, a Galaxy S21 powered by the Snapdragon 875 notched up a single-core score of 1,204 and a multi-core score of 4,121 on Geekbench, both of which are lower than the Exynos variant of the device, which managed to hit 1,323 and 4,215, respectively.