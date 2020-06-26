Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 855+ chipset in July last year. Going by a recent post of popular leakster Ice Universe, the company would announce the Snapdragon 865+ next month.

Ice Universe took to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to share the information. The tipster is usually accurate with leaks and hence, we could expect the chipmaker to refresh its flagship mobile chipset in July.

Earlier this February, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Qualcomm would unveil Snapdragon 865+ in the third quarter of this year. Given Snapdragon 855+’s launch timeframe, that was not quite a revelation.

However, things took a turn when a MyDrivers report quoting Meizu’s Chief Marketing Officer Wan Zhiqiang claimed that Qualcomm would skip Snapdragon 865+ this year.

This latest rumor would come as a relief for anyone who is planning to purchase a high-end Android smartphone in the second wave of flagship device launches for this year since they would probably be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset under the hood.

Just like last year’s Snapdragon 855+, one should not expect major changes or a significant jump from Snapdragon 865 to 865+. It’s in the air that the clock speed of Snapdragon 865+ could go up to 3.09GHz. In comparison, Snapdragon 865’s Cortex A77 hits a maximum of 2.84GHz.

While we don’t have the exact list of devices that will launch with Snapdragon 865+, we could expect Asus’ upcoming ROG Phone 3 to be one of the first phones to launch with the new chipset. In case you didn’t know already, ROG Phone 2 was the first phone to flaunt Snapdragon 855+. Moreover, ROG Phone 3 is also rumored to launch in July. You might call it a coincidence, but I think not.