A hands-on video has seemingly revealed the design of the Asus ROG Phone 3 just days after most of its key specifications were leaked online. The video, which was uploaded to Chinese social media site, Weibo, by Feiwei, has since been deleted. However, the post apparently confirmed all the specs that were revealed earlier this week. Alongside the video, there’s also a leaked promotional image (see above) that seems to show off the upcoming device in all its glory.

The original video was apparently only a few seconds long. And while it has now been taken down, it has been preserved for posterity by a number of bloggers and YouTubers. As you can see, it looks very much like its predecessors, with an aggressive, no-nonsense look. Personally, I’ve always loved this design, but I do recognize that isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. You can take at the look at the video below and let us know what you think of it.

Meanwhile, various leaks over the past few days have revealed a lot about Asus’ ROG Phone 3. It was recently certified by China’s electronics certifications agency, TENAA, revealing most of its key hardware specifications. As per the listing, the ROG Phone 3 will have a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm processor clocked at 3.091GHz, most likely the upcoming Snapdragon 865+. It will be offered in 8GB, 12GB and 16GB options, alongside 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage. The phone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and carry a 5,800mAh battery. It will sport a horizontal camera setup at the back, and won’t have a notch or a punch-hole upfront.

So are you exited about the ROG Phone 3? Let us know in the comments below.