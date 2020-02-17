It has merely been a couple of months since Qualcomm unveiled its flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 865 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 and rumors have already started surfacing online regarding the existence and expected timeline of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

According to a tipster from Weibo who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm is expected to refresh the flagship chipset lineup by releasing the Snapdragon 865+ sometime in the third quarter of this year. The post also suggests that prototypes of the chipset would be ready in two months from now.

The claims of the post don’t really come as a surprise as the chipmaker announced the Snapdragon 855+ SoC in July last year. Snapdragon 855+ came with an overclocked CPU and GPU that made it possible to achieve relatively faster processing speeds and up to a 15% increase in gaming performance.

We could expect the same with Snapdragon 865 as well. It could bridge a few gaps to offer better performance and battery efficiency. Personally, I guess Qualcomm would be integrating the 5G modems rather than making it optional, as it did with the Snapdragon 765 series.

To recap, Snapdragon 865 is an octa-core 7nm chipset featuring Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. It integrates the 5th-gen AI Engine, a new Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor, supports Wi-Fi 6 standards, 144Hz display panels, and more.

Once the chipsets get ready, we could expect them to be equipped on the flagship devices in late 2020. If you’re interested, you should check out our Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855+ vs Snapdragon 855 comparison.

So, what are your expectations for Snapdragon 865+? Let us know in the comments.