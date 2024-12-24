The Seventh Epic Games Store Mystery Game Is Now Available for Free

Epic Games revealed the seventh free mystery game on the store and it is DREDGE. You can claim this fun fishing adventure from the Epic Games Store for free within the next 24 hours.

After a terrible sixth-game reveal which was a DLC for a free game, Epic Games finally gives us a solid game. DREDGE is a 10-rated Steam game that offers you a lot of fun content within a massive world full of buried secrets. Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024 will let players claim this great fishing adventure for 24 hours.

DREDGE is a single-player fishing game with a dark twist. Players navigate their boat across a mysterious archipelago, selling their catch to upgrade their vessel and explore deeper waters. As they delve into the depths, they uncover unsettling secrets and confront the consequences of disturbing the past.

Image Credit: Black Salt Games

In this fun adventure, you must upgrade your boat and equipment to explore further, but the dangers increase as night falls. The fog hides unseen horrors, and the longer they stay out, the more likely they are to encounter the unknown.

The game encourages exploration, with each island offering unique quests and characters. Players must navigate treacherous waters, encountering both natural hazards and the unsettling remnants of the past.

Claim DREDGE for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried this game already? Share your experience with us in the comments.